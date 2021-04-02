St. Vincent Shares New Song “The Melting of the Sun”: Listen

St. Vincent has shared the second single from her forthcoming album Daddy’s Home. “The Melting of the Sun” was co-produced with Jack Antonoff, and features backing vocals from Kenya Hathaway (Donny Hathaway’s daughter) and Lynne Fiddmont, as well as Doveman on organ. In addition to producing, Antonoff played multiple instruments on the song. Listen to “The Melting of the Sun” below.

St. Vincent initially teased Daddy’s Home with cheeky flyers plastered around different cities as well as a hotline. The MASSEDUCTION follow-up is out May 14 via Loma Vista. Last month, St. Vincent shared the new album’s lead single “Pay Your Way in Pain” along with a visual. This weekend, St. Vincent will appear as musical guest on Saturday Night Live (Daniel Kaluuya will host).

