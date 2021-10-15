Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier Shares New Song “New Moon”: Listen

Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab has shared her first new solo song since 2017. “New Moon” is going to appear on Sadier’s next album, which will be released next year via Duophonic Super 45s and Drag City, according to a press release. Watch the “New Moon” video, directed by Sadier and Tanya Small, below.

Sadier recorded “New Moon” with Hannes Plattmeier in London. The single follows her 2017 album Find Me Finding You, which was billed to the Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Stereolab’s Dots and Loops.