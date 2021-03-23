Steve Albini, El-P, Andrew W.K., and More Featured in New Lil Bub Book

A new book about Lil Bub is on the way. The late cat will be memorialized with Lil BUB: The Earth Years, a coffee table book featuring a foreword by Steve Albini and quotes from Jack Black, El-P, Andrew W.K., Whoopi Goldberg, Thurston Moore, Kimya Dawson, Aesop Rock, and more. The limited-edition, 376-page book is paired with a 7″ record, Transmissions From Space, featuring music “composed by Lil Bub herself, from her intergalactic afterlife.” Both are due out April 23 via Melodic Virtue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lil BUB’s Big FUND, which serves special needs animals.

Lil Bub was a polydactyl cat born with several other genetic abnormalities—including feline dwarfism, osteoporosis, and a trait that left her permanently a kitten. She died in 2019 at 8 years old. Bub had been adopted by musician Mike Bridavsky, and worked with Albini, Goldberg, Run the Jewels, Andrew W.K., and more during her lifetime. In 2016 she cut a split 7″ with Surfer Blood.