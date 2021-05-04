Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker Announce 2021 Tour

Steve Gunn is heading out on a 2021 tour with Jeff Parker. The guitarists will play solo sets at the December shows (with the exception of the tour-closing Bowery Ballroom concert, featuring Gunn and a full band). Later this year but prior to the tour, Gunn will also release new music. Check out the artists’ schedule below.

Steve Gunn’s last album was 2019’s The Unseen in Between. Jeff Parker’s album Suite for Max Brown was released by Nonesuch and International Anthem in 2020.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker Tour Dates

Steve Gunn:

05-30 Tivoli, NY – Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

12-02 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

12-03 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center #

12-04 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #

12-05 Lakeside, MI – Lakeside Inn #

12-07 Nashville, TN – Third Man #

12-08 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #

12-09 Charlotte, NC – Recover Brands #

12-10 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle Tavern #

12-11 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

12-12 Baltimore, MD – Creative Alliance #

12-14 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair #

12-15 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts #

12-16 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s #

12-17 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall #

12-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

# with Jeff Parker