Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares New Songs: Listen

Steve Gunn has announced a new album called Other You. The full-length is out August 27 via Matador. Made with producer Rob Schnapf, the follow-up to 2019’s The Unseen in Between features contributions from Mary Lattimore, Julianna Barwick, Jeff Parker, Bridget St. John, Bill MacKay, Ryan Sawyer, and more. Check out the new songs “Other You” and “Reflection” below, as well as his new summer tour dates with William Tyler.

“I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies,” Gunn said in a statement. “There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Other You:

01 Other You

02 Fulton

03 Morning River

04 Good Wind

05 Circuit Rider

06 On the Way

07 Protection

08 The Painter

09 Reflection

10 Sugar Kiss

11 Ever Feel That Way

Steve Gunn:

07-22 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House ^

07-23 Livingston Manor, NY – Catskill Brewery ^

07-24 Burlington, VT – Backside 405 ^

07-25 Peaks Island, ME – Lion’s Club ^

07-26 Keene, NH – Nova Arts ^

07-27 Newport, RI – Folk On ^

07-29 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine ^

12-02 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

12-03 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center #

12-04 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #

12-05 Lakeside, MI – Lakeside Inn #

12-07 Nashville, TN – Third Man #

12-08 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #

12-09 Charlotte, NC – Recover Brands #

12-10 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle Tavern #

12-11 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

12-12 Baltimore, MD – Creative Alliance #

12-14 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair #

12-15 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts #

12-16 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s #

12-17 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall #

12-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

^ with William Tyler

# with Jeff Parker