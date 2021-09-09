Stevie Nicks Makes First Public Statement on Lindsey Buckingham’s Firing From Fleetwood Mac

In 2018, it was announced that Lindsey Buckingham had been fired from Fleetwood Mac. Months after his departure, Buckingham claimed he didn’t receive the news from his bandmates, but, instead, manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.” Now, more than three years later, Stevie Nicks has made her first public statement addressing the situation. “It’s unfortunate that Lindsey has chosen to tell a revisionist history of what transpired in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks wrote to Rolling Stone. “His version of events is factually inaccurate.”

Nicks’ statement, which you can find in full below, was included in Rolling Stone’s new interview with Lindsey Buckingham. During the interview, Buckingham discussed the lead-up to his dismissal with the publication, stating that he was fired after asking Fleetwood Mac to delay an upcoming tour for three months so that he could release and tour his next solo album. When the band refused, Buckingham said that he offered a compromise of booking his own shows in the same cities as the Fleetwood Mac gigs. He claimed that he was fired amid conversations on the subject.

Elsewhere in the interview, Buckingham stated that Nicks “wanted to shape the band in her own image,” and claimed that his emails and calls to the rest of the band were never answered following his dismissal. Buckingham has previously alleged that Nicks was the reason he was fired from the band.

In her statement, Stevie Nicks mentioned the 2018 event where the members of Fleetwood Mac were recognized as MusiCares’ Person of the Year. “Following an exceedingly difficult time with Lindsey at MusiCares in New York, in 2018, I decided for myself that I was no longer willing to work with him,” Nicks wrote, according to Rolling Stone.

Buckingham apparently “complained” that the band was introduced at the event with the Nicks-penned song “Rhiannon,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Buckingham told The Times, “Ironically, nothing went down that night that was [as contentious] as the stuff we’d been through for 43 years.”

Following the initial controversy, Buckingham filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and more over the firing. It was settled two months later.

