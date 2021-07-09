Strand of Oaks Announces New Album In Heaven, Shares New Song: Listen

Strand of Oaks—the music project of Tim Showalter—has announced a new album. In Heaven, Showalter’s eighth album under the alias, is out October 1. It’s led by the single “Galacticana;” below, check out a visualizer for the song, in addition to the album cover art and tracklist. Strand of Oaks are also heading out on tour this fall; find the itinerary below as well.

In Heaven is the first Strand of Oaks album to be recorded since Showalter’s move to Austin, Texas. He recorded the follow-up to Eraserland with friend and past collaborator Kevin Ratterman at Ratterman’s Invisible Creature studios in Los Angeles. According to a press release, Showalter reflects on love and loss, as well as his newfound sobriety, throughout the album.

In addition to other returning players from previous Strand of Oaks albums (such as Carl Broemel and Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket), the new record includes contributions from Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha on the song “Easter.”