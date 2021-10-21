Strange Ranger Announce New Mixtape, Share Video for New Song “It’s You”: Watch

Strange Ranger have announced a new mixtape called No Light in Heaven with a video for their new song “It’s You.” The band-produced mixtape is due out this Friday, October 22. Check out the video for “It’s You,” directed by Gabi Rudin and Fiona Woodman, below.

Last year, Strange Ranger organized a benefit compilation called The Song Is Coming From Inside the House, featuring B-sides, demos, and unreleased songs from Mount Eerie, Downtown Boys, Palehound, and Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad. The Philadelphia band’s last album, Remembering the Rockets, came out in 2019.

No Light in Heaven:

01 In Hell

02 Stopping Threshold

03 Pass Me By

04 Needing You

05 Cheap Returns/Back to My Home

06 Tales of Romance (Live From the Raymond and Virginia McLeod Performing Arts Center)

07 Demolished

08 Questions 4 U

09 Get Right Up to the Mic

10 It’s You