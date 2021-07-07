Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Announce New Album, Share New Songs: Listen

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have announced a new collaborative album. It’s called A Beginner’s Mind and it’s out September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Today, the duo has shared two new songs: “Olympus” and “Reach Out” (the latter arrives with a music video). Check those out below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine worked on A Beginner’s Mind at a cabin in upstate New York. At the cabin, the artists watched movies each day, loosely inspiring the record. Ghanian artist Daniel Anum Jasper made the cover artwork for A Beginner’s Mind.

A Beginner’s Mind:

01 Reach Out

02 Lady Macbeth in Chains

03 Back to Oz

04 The Pillar of Souls

05 You Give Death a Bad Name

06 Beginner’s Mind

07 Olympus

08 Murder and Crime

09 (This Is) The Thing

10 It’s Your Own Body and Mind

11 Lost in the World

12 Fictional California