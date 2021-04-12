Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Lamentation II”: Listen

Last week, Sufjan Stevens announced Convocations, a new, five-volume collection of instrumental music to be released in weekly installments. The first volume, titled Meditations, arrived last week. Now, he has shared a track from the second volume, called Lamentations. Hear “Lamentation II” below.

The complete Convocations will be available on May 6, with a physical edition due in August. Mirroring the five stages of mourning, the album pays homage to Stevens’ biological father, who died two days after the release of 2020’s The Ascension.

