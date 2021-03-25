Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Seven More Women

Upon returning to the United States, Connie had a conversation with Kozelek about his alleged behavior, she says. He offered to refer her to a therapist, she says. She also confided to a close friend about Kozelek’s behavior shortly after they returned from the trip, the friend confirmed to Pitchfork. “I remember her just being really miserable, and feeling really broken in a way that I had never seen her before,” the friend says.

Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald

Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald and Kozelek had maintained a platonic friendship for years after first meeting at a Red House Painters show in San Francisco in 1995. In 2008, the two spent a day together in Melbourne, where he was performing that night. At one point, she says, he asked her if she’d ever been attracted to or romantically interested in him, and she told him firmly that she hadn’t.

According to Lewis-Fitzgerald, despite this signal from her, Kozelek asked her later that day if he could masturbate in front of her, while the two were in his hotel room for what he assured her would be a brief stop before parting ways. Lewis-Fitzgerald shared this story to a friend a month later, the friend confirmed to Pitchfork.

Lewis-Fitzgerald was shocked and distressed by Kozelek’s request, she says. She says she asked him, “Who says yes to that?” and that he said many women had said yes in the past. Years later, reading news articles about men who were accused of nonconsensual masturbation, including Pitchfork’s earlier reporting about Kozelek, led her to consider that exchange in a new light. “At the time I was like, well, maybe they’re into that,” she says. “But now, after having read that article, I wonder how many of those were entirely consensual.”

Claire

Claire, who requested to use a pseudonym in this article, met Kozelek at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival. He was performing, and she was attending in a professional capacity with access to the backstage area. One night after the festival, they made plans to hang out at the hotel where they were both staying, and she says she suggested that they meet by the pool, hoping that the public place would convey her disinterest in a sexual encounter. He asked her to come with him to drop something off in his room, she says, and assured her, “I’m too old to try to fuck you.”

Once inside, she says, Kozelek announced that he was going to take a bath, and did so with the bathroom door open. He returned to the room in only his underwear, and began repeatedly asking her to “fool around” and touching her butt and back, she says. “Have you been raped? Is that why you’re like this?” she says she remembers him asking after she rebuffed these advances. She left and returned to her room, she says, where she called her then-boyfriend and told him about the alleged incident. He recalls Claire telling him about Kozelek taking a bath while she was in the hotel room, and saying that she “didn’t know how to leave at that point.”

In spring 2019, a 25-year-old Sun Kil Moon fan reached out to Kozelek by email to thank him for his music. The woman, who requested to remain anonymous in this article, told Pitchfork that Kozelek replied to her fan letter via text about a week later. They exchanged texts sporadically for months, and at one point spoke on the phone for multiple hours, she says. In October 2019, they made plans to meet up for lunch in San Francisco.

The woman’s boyfriend, uneasy about the meeting, posted about it on Reddit’s “Am I the Asshole” board, a forum where users seek feedback on whether they are behaving inappropriately in a particular situation. He explained that his girlfriend had been in communication with “her favorite musician” and intended to meet up with him in person. Though he didn’t name the musician in the post, he soon received a series of private messages from someone who correctly guessed it was Kozelek. “I know who it is, you don’t even have to tell me,” the sender wrote. “I know because I met with him two years ago and it was a huge mistake. He is a bad dude. I would advise her not to get alone with him at any point.”