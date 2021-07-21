Super Furry Animals Announce Rings Around the World 20th Anniversary Reissue

Super Furry Animals’ 2001 album Rings Around the World is getting a 20th anniversary reissue. The album’s expanded edition is out physically (on vinyl and CD) and in a first digital installment on September 2 (with a second digital installment out September 24) via BMG. The release includes 75 unearthed pieces from the vaults, including unreleased outtakes, remixes, hidden sounds, and demos.

Among the goods is isolated audio of Paul McCartney chomping on carrots and celery percussively on the song “Receptacle for the Respectable.” “He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason,” Cian Ciarán said in a statement. “So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes ‘I hope you like it’—the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!” Listen to Paul McCartney’s chomps below.

