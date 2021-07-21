Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan Announces New Album The Sound of Yourself, Shares New Song With Yo La Tengo and Jon Wurster: Listen

Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan has announced The Sound of Yourself, his second solo album under his own name. It arrives September 24 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the first single, “Dawn Bends,” featuring Yo La Tengo, as well as McCaughan’s Superchunk bandmate Jon Wurster. Listen below.
Elsewhere on the album are contributions from Torres, Mountain Goats’ Matt Douglas, and A Giant Dog’s Sabrina Ellis. “I am aware of the irony of an album called The Sound of Yourself with this many guests on it,” McCaughan wrote in a note accompanying the announcement.
The Sound of Yourself:
01 Moss Light
02 The Sound of Yourself
03 I Hear a Radio
04 36 and Rain
05 Burn a Fax
06 Gen Ash
07 Circling Around
08 R Dream
09 Sleep Donor
10 Dawn Bends
11 Found Cricket
Mac McCaughan:
09-23 Wilmington, DE -The Queen *
09-24 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts Center *
09-25 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios *
09-26 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest *
09-28 Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool ^
09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s ^
09-30 Washington, D.C. – DC9 ^
10-01 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall ^
10-02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room ^
* solo performance with John Darnielle
^ full-band performance with 75 Dollar Bill