Supreme Launching Massive Attack–Inspired Clothing Collection

This week, Supreme is releasing a number of clothing items inspired by the cover artwork for Massive Attack’s 1998 album Mezzanine. The new Beetle Soccer Top, short-sleeve shirts, and shorts bear the iconic insect from the Mezzanine cover. Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja is credited as a creative director for the items, as he’s responsible for the original designs. Find some of Supreme’s items below.
Supreme previously teamed up with My Bloody Valentine for a collection that included hoodies and tees. The fashion label has released clothes in partnership with artists like Neil Young, Lou Reed, and Joy Division, among others.