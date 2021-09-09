Susan Anway, the Magnetic Fields’ First Singer, Has Died

Susan Anway, the singer on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, has died of complications from Parkinson’s disease. The band revealed the news on social media, and a Mergerds Recorepresentative confirmed the cause of death to Pitchfork. “She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us,” the band wrote.

Before joining Stephin Merritt and the Magnetic Fields, Anway sang in the Boston band V, which released two singles in the early 1980s. She sang on the Magnetic Fields’ 1991 debut album Distant Plastic Trees (which was recorded in Merritt’s home studio) and its follow-up, 1992’s The Wayward Bus. Both albums were reissued as a 2xLP set by Merge in 2016. In the 2010s, Anway performed as a member of the electropop band Diskarnate.