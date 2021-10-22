Swedish House Mafia Announce Tour, Share Video for New Song With the Weeknd: Watch

The Weeknd appears on a new song from Swedish House Mafia. Watch the “Moth to a Flame” music video, directed by Alexander Wessely, below.

Along with the single, Swedish House Mafia have announced a 2022 tour. The trek will follow their performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Find Swedish House Mafia’s schedule below.

Swedish House Mafia—the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso—disbanded in 2013 after their 2008 formation. The group eventually reconvened for a 2018 performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia officially reunited and announced their signing with Republic Records. Ahead of “Moth to a Flame,” the trio shared “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake. The group’s formal debut album, Paradise Again, is due next year.

The Weeknd’s follow-up to After Hours is underway, and he released the single “Take My Breath” in August.

Swedish House Mafia: Paradise Again World Tour 2022

Swedish House Mafia:

07-29 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

07-31 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

08-03 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

08-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-07 Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival

08-09 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-11 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08-13 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-19 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-25 Austin, TX – Moody Center

08-26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

08-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

08-30 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09-02 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-04 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

09-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

09-14 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

09-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09-29 Manchester, England – AO Arena

09-30 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena

10-02 London, England – The O2

10-06 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10-08 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

10-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena

10-14 Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

10-15 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10-18 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

10-19 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10-21 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

10-22 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10-25 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10-29 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-31 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11-03 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

11-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

11-06 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

11-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

11-13 Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena