Swedish House Mafia Announce Tour, Share Video for New Song With the Weeknd: Watch

The Weeknd appears on a new song from Swedish House Mafia. Watch the “Moth to a Flame” music video, directed by Alexander Wessely, below.
Along with the single, Swedish House Mafia have announced a 2022 tour. The trek will follow their performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Find Swedish House Mafia’s schedule below.
Swedish House Mafia—the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso—disbanded in 2013 after their 2008 formation. The group eventually reconvened for a 2018 performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia officially reunited and announced their signing with Republic Records. Ahead of “Moth to a Flame,” the trio shared “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake. The group’s formal debut album, Paradise Again, is due next year.
The Weeknd’s follow-up to After Hours is underway, and he released the single “Take My Breath” in August.
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Swedish House Mafia:
07-29 Miami, FL – FTX Arena
07-31 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
08-03 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
08-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-07 Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival
08-09 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-11 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08-13 Chicago, IL – United Center
08-17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08-19 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-25 Austin, TX – Moody Center
08-26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
08-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08-30 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09-02 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-04 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
09-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
09-14 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
09-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09-29 Manchester, England – AO Arena
09-30 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena
10-02 London, England – The O2
10-06 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10-08 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham
10-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena
10-14 Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live
10-15 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
10-18 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
10-19 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
10-21 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
10-22 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10-25 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
10-29 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-31 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11-03 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
11-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
11-06 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
11-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
11-13 Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena