SXSW 2022 Announces Initial Artist Lineup

SXSW Music Festival is coming back to Austin in 2022 from March 14-20. Today, an initial lineup of over 200 artists has been announced. The event will feature performances from Maxo Kream, Aeon Station, Duma, Ezra Furman, Claire Rousay, Horsegirl, A Giant Dog, Kristin Hersh, Brigid Mae Power, Maria BC, Silver Synthetic, Delta Spirit, Hrishikesh Hirway, and more. Find the full lineup below.

The news comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Pitchfork has reached out to SXSW for comment about how Abbott’s executive order will impact next year’s festival.

SXSW held an online festival in 2021 after canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19. The festival has reached a preliminary settlement in a class action lawsuit over 2020 ticket refunds. SXSW has also sued their insurance company for settlement and legal fees.