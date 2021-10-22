System of a Down Postpone Performances After Serj Tankian Tests Positive for COVID-19

System of a Down have postponed their upcoming Los Angeles performances, the result of bandleader Serj Tankian testing positive for COVID-19. They’ll instead perform with Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles on February 4 and 5. See the band’s full statement below.

Last fall, the band released “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” their first new music in 15 years. They released a video for the latter in January to contribute fo fundraising efforts for humanitarian causes in Armenia.

