SZA and SAINt JHN Share Space Jam: A New Legacy Song “Just For Me”: Listen

Brooklyn rapper-singer SAINt JHN has teamed up with SZA on the new single “Just For Me.” The track appears on the soundtrack to the new LeBron James-starring Space Jam movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The film’s soundtrack will arrive on July 9 via Republic/Warner Bros. Pictures; the movie is out July 16. While the soundtrack hasn’t been fully detailed, it’s set to feature songs by Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more. Find the movie’s trailer below.

SZA recently collaborated with Doja Cat on the new song “Kiss Me More.” Her last solo single “Good Day,” was released in March.