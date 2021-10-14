SZA Announces November 2021 Tour Dates

SZA has announced a handful of 2021 tour dates kicking off next month. She will perform six concerts across the United States, starting with a show at Warehouse Live in Houston on November 3. SZA will also stop off in Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Salt Lake City before wrapping things up at the Day N Vegas Festival on November 14. Find her full dates below.

SZA self-released three new songs back in August. The following month, she shared “The Anonymous Ones” from the new Dear Evan Hansen movie. She also teamed up with Kali Uchis for a new version of Uchis’ Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor.”

SZA:

11-03 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11-06 Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

11-07 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11-09 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11-11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

11-14 Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas Festival