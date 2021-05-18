T.I. and Tiny Being Investigated by LAPD Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Note: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over new allegations of sexual assault, The Daily Beast reports. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Pitchfork that an investigation is taking place, but offered no further details.

A woman, whose identity was kept anonymous, filed a police report with two LAPD officers in April. In the report, reviewed by Pitchfork, the woman claimed that she was brought to a hotel room by T.I. and Tiny, given a drink by Tiny that she believes was “most likely drugged,” and claimed T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toes without her consent. She claimed the alleged assault took place in 2005. The Daily Beast also shared details of a second alleged police report filed earlier this month in Las Vegas.

When reached for comment, attorney Steve Sadow shared the following statement on behalf of T.I. and Tiny:

The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD “accuser” has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.

The woman who filed the police report in Los Angeles is being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn. Blackburn sent letters in February on behalf of 11 people, who claimed they’d been “victimized” by the Harrises, to U.S. Attorneys’ offices seeking criminal investigations. The Harrises, via their attorney Sadow, have consistently denied the allegations against them. In March, the Harrises were sued by Sabrina Peterson for defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, we encourage you to reach out for support:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741