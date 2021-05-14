T-Pain and Kehlani Share New Song “I Like Dat”: Listen

T-Pain and Kehlani have teamed up for a new song called “I Like Dat.” According to press materials, the track is a flip of “Buy U a Drank” that’s now “from the female perspective.” Listen below.

“Kehlani has been one of the best to work with, real talk,” T-Pain said in a statement. “She did her thing on this track and made it what it is. Also, it do be like that sometimes.”

Kehlani added, “This is legendary and I’m super honored.”

Kehlani shared her most recent full-length It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in 2020. The previous year, T-Pain released 1UP. And, last summer, T-Pain shared his solo single “Get Up” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

