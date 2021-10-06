Tainy and Bad Bunny Share Video for New Song With Julieta Venegas: Watch

Tainy and Bad Bunny have shared a new collaboration with Julieta Venegas called “Lo Siento BB:/” It’s the first single off Data, Tainy’s forthcoming debut studio album. Check out the video below.

A frequent collaborator with Bad Bunny, Tainy told Billboard of his choice to work with Venegas, an American-born Mexican singer-songwriter: “People see me as a reggaetón producer, but growing up, I listened to all types of music. Julieta was a huge part of what I was listening to and her music influenced how I saw melodies, chords and ambiences in my music. When it was time for me to be a producer, I put a little bit of that into my music, hoping and dreaming that some day I could work with her.”

Last week, Tainy, Bad Bunny, and a slew of collaborators, publishers and labels associated with the release of YLHQMDLG track “Safaera” were sued for copyright infringement. Last month, Bad Bunny was named to TIME magazine’s 2021 “TIME 100” list.

