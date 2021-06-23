Tame Impala Announce 2021 Tour aka “Phase 1 Rushium® Trials”

Tame Impala’s mysterious Rushium video has led to today’s announcement—a 2021 tour branded as the “Phase 1 Rushium® Trials.” The dates begin in September at Bonnaroo and go through November. The dates completely replace their previous tour itinerary; tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored and refunds for canceled shows will be issued. Find the new dates below.
If you’re wondering what Rushium is, parse this language from the tour announcement:
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tame Impala:
09-04 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
09-07 Chicago, IL – United Center
09-10 George, WA – The Gorge
09-12 Portland, OR – Moda Center
09-15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09-17 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival
09-18 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
09-20 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
09-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
09-25 Dover, DE – Firefly Festival
09-28 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10-31 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival
11-02 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
11-03 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
11-07 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
11-09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
TBD Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena