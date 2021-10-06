Tame Impala Announce The Slow Rush Deluxe Edition, Share New Video: Watch

Tame Impala have announced a deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush, comprising B-sides and remixes of the 2020 album. They’ve also shared one of those remixes, Lil Yachty’s remix of “Breathe Deeper.” The deluxe edition is due out February 18, 2022, via Interscope. Check out the video for “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)” below.

The physical version comes in a 2xLP package with new artwork, a 40-page booklet, and a 2050 calendar. The album features two never-before-heard B-sides, the original and remix versions of “Patience,” and additional extended versions and remixes. Of the “Breathe Deeper” remix, Lil Yachty said in a statement: “It was so amazing to work with Kevin [Parker] as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

The band is currently touring North America after a COVID-19-related postponement. After the tour announcement, Parker apologized that not all of the originally scheduled shows were re-booked.

The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes:

01 The Boat I Row

02 No Choice

03 Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)

04 One More Year (NTS Version)

05 Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)

06 Is It True (Four Tet Remix)

07 Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

08 Patience