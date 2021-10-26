Tame Impala, SZA, and More to Perform at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival

Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny, and Earth, Wind & Fire will all headline Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival early next month. Young Thug, Yves Tumor, Chief Keef and Toro y Moi are all set to appear, as is Scott. The festival happens on November 5 and 6 at NRG Park in the rapper’s home town of Houston, Texas. See more below.

Astroworld returns for its third year this fall, having skipped 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s lineup also features Baby Keem, 21 Savage, Bia, and Don Toliver. Scott hasn’t yet released details to his 2018 LP Astroworld, but signed a production deal with A24 Films over the summer. He’s set to headline the Day N Vegas festival the weekend after Astroworld alongside Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

