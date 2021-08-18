Taraka (ex–Prince Rama) Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Psychocastle”: Watch

Taraka Larson, who led the act Prince Rama with her sister Nimai, has announced that her first solo album is on the way. The record is titled Welcome to Paradise Lost and it’s out October 8 (via Rage Peace). Its first single, “Psychocastle,” arrives with an accompanying video, directed by Matthew Hoffman and filmed in Upstate New York. Take a look below.

Taraka shared a statement about the inspiration for “Psychocastle”:

Ever try to escape your bedroom, but feel like you’re still asleep? Ever try to wake up, but find yourself back in the dream? Ever try to take off your mask, but another one pops up beneath it? Ever try to consult your inner self, but inside your skin is merely a rotting corpse? Ever feel like every path you take is just another mobius strip leading you back to where you first began? Congratulations, welcome to the Psychocastle.

Prince Rama announced their breakup in August of 2019, releasing an EP titled Rage in Peace as a send-off. Their final full-length was 2016’s Xtreme Now.

Welcome to Paradise Lost:

01 Once Again

02 Welcome to Paradise Lost

03 Sad Blue Eyes

04 Ride or Die

05 Psychocastle

06 Total Failure

07 0010110

08 Lucifer Exit

09 So Happy for You

10 Practice Makes Perfect

11 Bad Bonezz

12 Thank You

13 Deep Hollow

14 Old Gloves