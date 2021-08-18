Taraka (ex–Prince Rama) Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Psychocastle”: Watch

Taraka Larson, who led the act Prince Rama with her sister Nimai, has announced that her first solo album is on the way. The record is titled Welcome to Paradise Lost and it’s out October 8 (via Rage Peace). Its first single, “Psychocastle,” arrives with an accompanying video, directed by Matthew Hoffman and filmed in Upstate New York. Take a look below.
Taraka shared a statement about the inspiration for “Psychocastle”:
Prince Rama announced their breakup in August of 2019, releasing an EP titled Rage in Peace as a send-off. Their final full-length was 2016’s Xtreme Now.
Welcome to Paradise Lost:
01 Once Again
02 Welcome to Paradise Lost
03 Sad Blue Eyes
04 Ride or Die
05 Psychocastle
06 Total Failure
07 0010110
08 Lucifer Exit
09 So Happy for You
10 Practice Makes Perfect
11 Bad Bonezz
12 Thank You
13 Deep Hollow
14 Old Gloves