Taylor Swift and Evermore Theme Park Drop Lawsuits

Taylor Swift and the Utah amusement park Evermore ended their legal battle and dropped their lawsuits against each other today, Billboard reports. “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement,” a spokesperson for Swift said in a statement.

Swift was sued last month by Evermore for trademark infringement; the park claimed her album evermore and its affiliated merchandise had infringed on their 2015 trademark. Swift’s rights management team TAS Rights Management sued the theme park three weeks later, claiming the park played Swift’s music on its grounds “without authorization or license agreement.”

Swift’s album evermore was her second full-length release of 2020. The first, folklore, just won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The win made Swift the first woman in history to win Album of the Year three times.