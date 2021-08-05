Taylor Swift Cheekily Reveals Phoebe Bridgers Feature on New Red (Taylor’s Version)

This morning, Taylor Swift shared a teaser for Red (Taylor’s Version) that features a bunch of jumbled track titles. She also launched a pre-save page for the album where fans can unlock “The Vault”—which is to say, the new bonus material—by correctly guessing the titles. Well, the good folks at @TaylorSwiftNZ cracked the code, revealing that Red (Taylor’s Version) will include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, as well as a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Find the Vault tracklist below.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out November 9. It’ll mark Swift’s second re-recorded album, following April’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Revisit Pitchfork’s “Taylor Swift’s Music Ownership Controversy With Scooter Braun: What It Means and Why It Matters.”

Red (Taylor’s Version): “The Vault”:

21 Ronan

22 Better Man

23 Nothing New [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

24 Babe

25 Message in a Bottle

26 I Bet You Think About Me [ft. Chris Stapleton]

27 Forever Winter

28 Run [ft. Ed Sheeran]

29 The Very First Night

30 All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)