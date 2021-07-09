Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent Get Writing Credits on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu”

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent have been added to the songwriting credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s single “Deja Vu,” as Rolling Stone points out. The retroactive additions follow Rodrigo’s admission in April 2021 that the bridge for her song was inspired by Swift’s Lover song “Cruel Summer,” a song co-written by Swift with Antonoff and Annie Clark. It’s unclear what exactly prompted the credit additions.

Swift and Antonoff already had writing credits on the Sour song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which interpolates the Reputation track “New Year’s Day.”

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for further comment.