Taylor Swift Releases New “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”: Listen

Taylor Swift has officially released her re-recorded version of the 1989 song “Wildest Dreams.” She previously previewed the song in a teaser trailer for Spirit Untamed, a children’s movie whose soundtrack features contributions from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Listen to the new “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” below.

Swift released her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), earlier this year. Her next re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), will arrive in November and include new contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran. Despite the release of the new “Wildest Dreams,” there are not currently details on 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Read Pitchfork’s “Taylor Swift’s Music Ownership Controversy With Scooter Braun: What It Means and Why It Matters.”