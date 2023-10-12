Taylor Swift to Attend Travis Kelce Chiefs Game vs Broncos in KC Thursday

Taylor Swift is gearing up to go back into cheerleader mode for Travis Kelce, with plans to attend Thursday night’s game in KC … though Kelce’s status for the matchup still remains questionable.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Taylor plans to travel to Missouri to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and The Denver Broncos.



If she makes it, the game will mark Taylor’s third appearance at one of Travis’ games in the last 4 weeks … the team has gone undefeated ever since Taylor first popped up at a game next to Travis’ mom, Donna, back on September 24.



One major factor in Taylor’s appearance Thursday though … Travis is battling through an ankle injury, and the team announced Wednesday his status was “questionable” to play.

If she does make it as planned, the timing is interesting. The Chiefs will have a couple days off — because they won’t play the usual Sunday game — so it’s possible she spends additional time with him at home.

To say she’s having a busy week would be an understatement … shutting down The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday for the premiere of her “Eras Tour” movie and making a surprise appearance.