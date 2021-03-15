Taylor Swift Wins Album of the Year at 2021 Grammys for folklore

Taylor Swift has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her eighth album, folklore. She won the award over HAIM, Post Malone, Black Pumas, Jhené Aiko, Jacob Collier, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa. Swift is the first woman in history to win Album of the Year three times.

Swift was also up for five other Grammys tonight: Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “cardigan,” as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “exile” (with Bon Iver), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Song Written for Visual Media (for Cats’ “Beautiful Ghosts”). Album of the Year was her only 2021 victory.

Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff are also credited as Album of the Year recipients for their work on folklore. Dessner was one of the LP’s producers, engineers/mixers, and songwriters; Antonoff was a producer and engineer/mixer. Back in 2018, Dessner won his first Grammy, earning Best Alternative Music Album with his National bandmates for Sleep Well Beast.

The 2021 Album of the Year is Swift’s 11 Grammy win. She surprise released folklore last July and followed it up in December with the companion album evermore, which featured tracks with HAIM, Bon Iver, and the National. Next month, Swift will release Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, as part of her efforts to regain ownership of her music after Scooter Braun bought her masters in 2019.

