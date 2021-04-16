Tegan and Sara Join Beach Bunny on New Version of “Cloud 9”: Listen

Tegan and Sara have joined Beach Bunny, the Chicago band headed up by vocalist and guitarist Lili Trifilio, on a new version of their song “Cloud 9.” The original appeared on Beach Bunny’s 2020 album Honeymoon. The reworked version of the song features updated lyrics to include gender neutral and feminine pronouns. Listen to it below.

“We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody,” Tegan and Sara said in a press release. They added:

We love that Lili was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she. The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone, isn’t just about inclusivity, we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core!

Last year, Tegan and Sara released a new song called “Make You Mine This Season.” Their last album was 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You.

Tegan and Sara’s memoir High School, which is being adapted into a TV series, was named one of Pitchfork’s “Best Music Books of 2019.”