Tems Shares New Song “Crazy Tings”: Listen

Tems—the Lagos, Nigeria–based singer-songwriter—has shared a new single called “Crazy Tings.” The track appears on her forthcoming EP If Orange Was a Place, which is out September 15. Give a listen to “Crazy Tings” below.

Tems released her For Broken Ears EP in September 2020. She recently appeared on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Fountains,” and, last year, she joined Wizkid on the Made in Lagos song “Essence.” The latter track received a new music video earlier this year, plus a new version featuring Justin Bieber.

Read about Tems’ “These Days” in Pitchfork’s “The Best and Worst of Rap This Week.”