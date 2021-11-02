Terrace Martin Announces New Album Drones, Shares New Song “Leave Us Be”: Listen

Terrace Martin has announced his new album Drones, which features a stacked lineup of collaborators. Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, Snoop Dogg, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Bridges, Channel Tres, Robert Glasper, Cordae, James Fauntleroy, Smino, Hit-Boy, and more appear on the concept album. It’s out this Friday, November 5 (via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG). Listen to Martin’s new song “Leave Us Be” below.

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” Martin said of his album in a statement. “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Drones:

01 Turning Poison Into Medicine

02 Drones [ft. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy and Snoop Dogg]

03 Leave Us Be

04 Work It Out [ft. Cordae]

05 This Morning [ft. Arin Ray and Smino]

06 Tapped [ft. Channel Tres and Celeste]

07 Reflection [ft. James Fauntletroy]

08 Leimert Park

09 Griots of the Crenshaw District [ft. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper and Hit-Boy]

10 Evil Eyes [ft. YG and Malaya]

11 Sick of Cryin [ft. Leon Bridges and D Smoke]

12 Don’t Let go

13 Listen [ft. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell and Robert Glasper]