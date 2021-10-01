The Alchemist and Mavi Share Video for New Song “Miracle Baby”: Watch

The Alchemist has shared the first song from his upcoming EP This Thing of Ours Vol. 2. It’s called “Miracle Baby” and features North Carolina rapper Mavi. Check out the music video below.

The first edition of the Alchemist’s This Thing of Ours was put out earlier this year, and Vol. 2 will feature a roster of rappers including Mike, Bruiser Brigade, and Vince Staples. It’s a continuation of the producer’s prolific year, highlighted by the joint albums Bo Jackson with Boldy James and Haram alongside Armand Hammer.

