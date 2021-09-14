The Armed Announce Ultrapop Concert Documentary

The Armed have announced that they have a concert film on the way. The narrative-driven film is connected to their recent record Ultrapop. Ultrapop: Live at the Masonic Temple was recorded in the group’s home city of Detroit, and it premieres on October 15. See a trailer for the film, directed by Tony Wolski, below.

Ultrapop arrived in April, three years after Only Love. They’ve released videos for “Average Death,” and “An Iteration” from the album. The band has three tour dates slated for January, with one each in Detroit, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. Find those below.

The Armed:

01-08 Detroit, MI – El Club

01-15 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

01-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater