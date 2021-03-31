The Armed Pay Tribute to Metal Gear Solid in New Video Featuring David Hayter (Solid Snake): Watch

The Armed have released the music video for a new song, “AN ITERATION.” It features voiceover and a cameo appearance by David Hayter, the voice actor and screenwriter best known for his role as Solid Snake in Hideo Kojima’s beloved Metal Gear Solid video game series. The video includes nods to the franchise, as well as the band’s past music videos for other ULTRAPOP singles like “AVERAGE DEATH.” Check it out below.

“The story of Metal Gear Solid 2—which seemed like convoluted, impenetrable nonsense when we were kids—has turned out to be disturbingly prescient of society in 2021,” the Armed’s Dan Greene said in a press release. “I would argue that this video game raised more interesting artistic and philosophical questions than a lot of ‘higher art,’ and much earlier too. We are beyond honored to see David Hayter take on the role of Dan Greene within The Armed Cinematic Universe.”