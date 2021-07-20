The Avalanches Announce 2022 North American Tour

The Avalanches have announced a 2022 tour of North America. The shows are scheduled to take place in February and March. Find the band’s schedule below.

Late last year, the Avalanches released their third album We Will Always Love You. Last month, the group reissued its iconic debut Since I Left You to celebrate the LP’s 20th anniversary.

Read the 2016 feature “The Avalanches: The Snow Must Go On.”

The Avalanches Live!: USA Tour 2022

The Avalanches:

07-30 Hindmarsh, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

02-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

02-18 New York, NY – Terminal 5

02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

02-20 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02-22 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre

02-23 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

02-24 Chicago, IL – Metro

02-25 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

02-27 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

03-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

03-03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

03-06 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield