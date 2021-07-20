The Avalanches Announce 2022 North American Tour

The Avalanches have announced a 2022 tour of North America. The shows are scheduled to take place in February and March. Find the band’s schedule below.
Late last year, the Avalanches released their third album We Will Always Love You. Last month, the group reissued its iconic debut Since I Left You to celebrate the LP’s 20th anniversary.
Read the 2016 feature “The Avalanches: The Snow Must Go On.”
The Avalanches:
07-30 Hindmarsh, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
02-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
02-18 New York, NY – Terminal 5
02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
02-20 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
02-22 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
02-23 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
02-24 Chicago, IL – Metro
02-25 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
02-27 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
03-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
03-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
03-03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
03-06 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield