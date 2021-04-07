The Avalanches Announce 20th Anniversary Edition of Since I Left You

The Avalanches have unveiled a new 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their landmark debut Since I Left You. It’s due out June 4 via Astralwerks and will be released digitally and in 4xLP and 2xCD physical versions. The repackaged album will come with previously unreleased remixes by artists including the late MF DOOM, Leon Vynehall, Black Dice, Carl Craig, and Sinkane. Remixes from the period by artists like Stereolab are being widely released for the first time, as well. Below, listen to Prince Paul’s version of the iconic title track.

Last month, the Avalanches shared the music video for their song “We Go On,” a song with Cola Boyy and the Clash’s Mick Jones from their latest album We Will Always Love You.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2016 interview “The Avalanches: The Snow Must Go On.”