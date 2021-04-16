The Black Keys Detail Blues Covers Album, Share “Crawling Kingsnake”: Listen

The Black Keys have detailed their album of Mississippi hill country blues standards: Delta Kream is out May 14 via Nonesuch. The record opens with the duo’s version of “Crawling Kingsnake,” a song credited to Big Joe Williams and popularized by John Lee Hooker and producer Bernard Besman.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recorded their “Let’s Rock” follow-up at Auerbach’s Nashville studio, Easy Eye Sound. The duo made Delta Kream with musicians Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton. “It was a very inspiring session with Pat and me along with Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton in a circle, playing these songs,” Auerbach remarked in a press release. “It felt so natural.”

Carney added, “The session was planned only days in advance and nothing was rehearsed. We recorded the entire album in about 10 hours, over two afternoons, at the end of the ‘Let’s Rock’ tour.”

01 Crawling Kingsnake

02 Louise

03 Poor Boy a Long Way From Home

04 Stay All Night

05 Going Down South

06 Coal Black Mattie

07 Do the Romp

08 Sad Days, Lonely Nights

09 Walk With Me

10 Mellow Peaches

11 Come On and Go With Me