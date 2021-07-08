The Boo Radleys Release First New Song in 23 Years: Listen

English alternative rock band the Boo Radleys are back with their first new song in 23 years—albeit without lead songwriter and guitarist Martin Carr. “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” out today, follows 1998’s Kingsize LP. Listen to the track below.

Kingsize marked the band’s final LP for the iconic Creation Records. The Boo Radleys’ current lineup comprises Tim Brown (bass/guitar/keyboards), Simon ‘Sice’ Rowbottom (guitar/vocals), and Rob Cieka (drums). Of the new album, Rowbottom said in a press release: “A Full Syringe and Memories of You tackles the religious hypocrisy that privileges the longevity of life above all other measures of worth and seeks to redress the distorted view that life is always worth living whatever the cost.”

Find out where the Boo Radleys’ 1993 album Giant Steps landed on Pitchfork’s list “The 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time.”