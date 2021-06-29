The Bug Announces New Album Fire, Shares New Song: Listen

Kevin Richard Martin has announced his first new solo album as the Bug in seven years. Fire is out August 27 via Ninja Tune and it’s the third installment in the triptych series of 2008’s London Zoo and 2014’s Angels & Devils. Today, he’s shared the new song “Clash,” featuring Logan. Listen to it below.

Fire also features Moor Mother, Flowdan, Logan, Nazamba, Manga Saint Hilare, and others. The Bug said of the new album in a statement:

I’ve always been addicted to the physicality and intensity of sound: I started the Bug because I wanted to make music for a soundsystem I had in storage, and the live experience of Bug has always been something I wanted to reflect on record—I’m always looking for fuel to the fire and live shows—and MISSING live shows in lockdown was a real impetus. I’m always asking—how can I ramp this up MORE? How can I get people more out of control? For me a live show should be unforgettable, should alter your DNA, or scar you for life in a good way—that’s always been my goal, to set up shows that are unforgettable. I like friction, chaos, fanning the flames with sound, and this album is the most reflective of the live show in terms of intensity and the sheer fuck-off attitude of those shows. “WHAT the FUCK?” is the reaction I want—insane is a good reaction especially at a time when there’s so much control in how people consume music and are pacified culturally.

Fire:

01 The Fourth Day [ft. Roger Robinson]

02 Pressure [ft. Flowdan]

03 Demon [ft. Irah]

04 Vexed [ft. Moor Mother]

05 Clash [ft. feat. Logan]

06 War [ft. Nazamba]

07 How bout dat [ft. FFSYTHO]

08 Bang [ft. Manga Saint Hilare]

09 Hammer [ft. Flowdan]

10 Ganja Baby [ft. Daddy Freddy]

11 Fuck Off [ft. Logan]

12 Bomb [ft. Flowdan]

13 High Rise [ft. Manga Saint Hilare]

14 The Missing [ft. Roger Robinson]