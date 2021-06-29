The Bug Announces New Album Fire, Shares New Song: Listen

Kevin Richard Martin has announced his first new solo album as the Bug in seven years. Fire is out August 27 via Ninja Tune and it’s the third installment in the triptych series of 2008’s London Zoo and 2014’s Angels & Devils. Today, he’s shared the new song “Clash,” featuring Logan. Listen to it below.
Fire also features Moor Mother, Flowdan, Logan, Nazamba, Manga Saint Hilare, and others. The Bug said of the new album in a statement:
Fire:
01 The Fourth Day [ft. Roger Robinson]
02 Pressure [ft. Flowdan]
03 Demon [ft. Irah]
04 Vexed [ft. Moor Mother]
05 Clash [ft. feat. Logan]
06 War [ft. Nazamba]
07 How bout dat [ft. FFSYTHO]
08 Bang [ft. Manga Saint Hilare]
09 Hammer [ft. Flowdan]
10 Ganja Baby [ft. Daddy Freddy]
11 Fuck Off [ft. Logan]
12 Bomb [ft. Flowdan]
13 High Rise [ft. Manga Saint Hilare]
14 The Missing [ft. Roger Robinson]