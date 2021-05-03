The Flaming Lips Announce 2022 Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced a tour of North American and the British Isles. The American Head tour begins with a series of U.S. dates in late 2021, before proceeding into 2022 with transatlantic shows. The dates, which you can see in full below, follow their Oklahoma shows during the pandemic, in which both band and audience stood in protective bubbles for the concert’s duration. Watch a CBS segment on the shows, aired yesterday morning.

The band has also announced the first ever vinyl release of The Soft Bulletin Companion, a promo record of rarities that accompanied The Soft Bulletin in 1999. The pressing onto a silver double-LP is out for Record Store Day on June 12, ahead of a wider release later in the year.

Wayne Coyne and the band recently stepped out of their bubbles and performed “Will You Return / When You Come Down” for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Read Pitchfork’s feature “The Year Live Music Stopped.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Flaming Lips American Head American Tour 2021-2022

The Flaming Lips:

08-20 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

08-21 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

11-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11-08 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11-09 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11-11 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage A&E

11-12 Syracuse, NY – Crouse Hinds Theater

11-13 Albany, NY – Palace Theater

11-15 Boston, MA – House of Blues

11-16 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

11-18 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

11-20 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

03-27 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

03-28 Houston, TX – House of Blues

03-29 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

03-31 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

04-01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

04-02 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

04-04 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

04-05 Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center

04-06 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

04-08 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-09 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

04-25 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

04-28 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

04-29 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

05-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

05-06 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

05-07 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

05-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05-25 Leeds, England – Stylus

05-26 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory

05-30 Aylesbury, England – Waterside Theatre

06-01 Bexhill, England – De la Warr Pavilion

06-02 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

07-22 Galway, Ireland – Galway Int’l Arts Fest