The Go! Team Announce New Album, Share Song: Listen

The Go! Team have announced a new album. Recorded around band-member Ian Parton’s diagnosis with Meniere’s disease, Get Up Sequences Part One arrives July 2 via Memphis Industries. The group has shared the LP’s lead single “World Remember Me Now.” Listen to it below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
“World Remember Me Now” is performed by Go! Team lead vocalist Ninja and members of the Kansas City Girls Choir. “I’ve always been interested in people’s daily routines,” Parton said in a press release. “It was written ages ago but has become strangely relevant to the world now. It’s easy to feel forgotten at the moment.”
Parton adds:
The Go! Team released their last studio album, Semicircle, in 2018.
Get Up Sequences Part One:
01 Let the Seasons Work
02 Cookie Scene
03 A Memo for Maceo
04 We Do It But Never Know Why
05 Freedom Now
06 Pow
07 I Loved You Better
08 A Bee Without Its Sting
09 Tame the Great Plains
10 World Remember Me Now