The Mars Volta Announce Massive 18-LP Vinyl Box Set

The Mars Volta have announced a massive, 18-LP box set, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. La Realidad De Los Sueños includes the band’s entire studio discography, as well as Landscape Tantrums, unreleased material from the De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions, and a photo-book with behind-the-scenes shots. The set will be released April 23. Check out the full box set here

La Realidad De Los Sueños is limited to 5,000 copies. Each record will be pressed on 180 gram black vinyl, and will be housed in a “Mars Volta-esque designed” box according to the product description.

The Mars Volta disbanded in 2013. Their last album was 2012’s Noctourniquet. In 2019, Cedric Bixler-Zavala hinted at the band’s return, saying the reunion would involve “2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes, shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”