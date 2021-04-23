The Mars Volta Share Previously Unreleased De-Loused In The Comatorium Demos: Listen

The Mars Volta have released Landscape Tantrums, a previously unreleased collection of “unfinished original recordings” of their 2005 debut De-Loused in the Comatorium. It arrives as part of the expansive 18-LP box set La Realidad De Los Sueños. As Stereogum points out, the limited-run box set is sold out, but the demos have been released on streaming services on their own. Listen below.

The Mars Volta disbanded in 2013. Though Cedric Bixler-Zavala hinted at a forthcoming reunion several years ago, the group has yet to release new music since 2012’s Noctourniquet.