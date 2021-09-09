The Matrix Resurrections Gets First Trailer: Watch

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, has received its first full trailer. The new movie, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. It follows the recent release of teasers on a red and blue pill website that revealed randomized glimpses at the new movie. Watch it below.

The new film follows The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). The films have been referenced in countless music videos, including, in recent years, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s “1999” and Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo.”