The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Dark in Here, Share New Song “Mobile”: Listen

The Mountain Goats have announced another new album. It’s called Dark in Here and it’s out June 25 via Merge. The new LP was recorded the week between their most recent releases—last year’s Getting Into Knives and Songs for Pierre Chuvin—at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The lead single “Mobile” features Muscle Shoals session players Spooner Oldham on electric piano and Will McFarlane on lead guitar. Check it out below.

In a statement, Mountain Goats bassist Peter Hughes said of “Mobile”:

“One of my quarantine projects after getting home was going back to

Moby Dick and actually finishing it for once, and I was amused to

encounter early on the retelling of the story of Jonah. If Melville

gives it to us as a fiery 19th century New Bedford sermon, what

“Mobile” offers might be understood as Father Mapple’s modern-day Gulf

Coast flip side, the breeziness of McFarlane’s electric guitar and

Matt Douglas’ accordion belying its protagonist’s guilty conscience.”

Dark in Here:

01 Parisian Enclave

02 The Destruction of the Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower

03 Mobile

04 Dark in Here

05 Lizard Suit

06 When a Powerful Animal Comes

07 To The Headless Horseman

08 The New Hydra Collection

09 The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums

10 Before I Got There

11 Arguing With the Ghost of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review

12 Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light