The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Dark in Here, Share New Song “Mobile”: Listen

The Mountain Goats have announced another new album. It’s called Dark in Here and it’s out June 25 via Merge. The new LP was recorded the week between their most recent releases—last year’s Getting Into Knives and Songs for Pierre Chuvin—at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The lead single “Mobile” features Muscle Shoals session players Spooner Oldham on electric piano and Will McFarlane on lead guitar. Check it out below.
In a statement, Mountain Goats bassist Peter Hughes said of “Mobile”:
Dark in Here:
01 Parisian Enclave
02 The Destruction of the Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower
03 Mobile
04 Dark in Here
05 Lizard Suit
06 When a Powerful Animal Comes
07 To The Headless Horseman
08 The New Hydra Collection
09 The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums
10 Before I Got There
11 Arguing With the Ghost of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review
12 Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light